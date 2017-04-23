Daughter’s tribute to late mum

A Donington woman has marked the 10th anniversary of her mother’s death from cancer by raising, in one night, almost £2,000 for support against the disease.

Samantha Danyluk, 32, collected the sum through a ladies night at the Donington Community Centre on Friday.

Deneez Cook with Samantha.

It was held to mark 10 years, this June, since her mum Deneez Cook, of Donington, died from pancreatic cancer.

Deneez, who used to serve behind the bar at The Red Cow Hotel in the village was just 45 at the time.

At the time of writing, £1,895 had been raised from the Friday’s fundraiser for Samantha’s chosen cause – Spalding and Holbeach Macmillan Cancer Support.

Since Deneez’s death 10 years ago, Samantha (who, unbeknownst to her, was pregnant with her first child at the time) says she has made it her ‘mission’ to fund the work of the Macmillan nurses.

“They are unsung heroes,” she said. “When losing Mum they were our lifeline.”

Ahead of this event, Samantha and her sister Toni Fleming, 39, of Donington, have held coffee mornings in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, raising more than a thousand each year.

With this being the 10th anniversary of Deneez’s death, Samantha, who is a dental nurse at Boston Dental Centre, said she wanted to do something extra and organised the ladies night.

It included a disco, drag acts, strippers, and a raffle, and was attended by 190 people.

Samantha paid tribute to all those who supported the event, but saved her biggest thanks to ‘the angels that are Macmillan’, saying: “I hope no one ever had to deal with them, but if you do, rest assured, you will be in good hands. If you know of anyone who is dealing with cancer, themselves or a family member, point them to Macmillan, I promise they will not regret it.”