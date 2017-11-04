Dementia Community Roadshow to visit Boston

Residents in Boston can speak to experts about dementia when the Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Community Roadshow rolls into town.

The national tour will be stopping off at the Market Place on Tuesday, from 10am-4pm.

It aims to increase local awareness and understanding of the condition which affects 11,000 people in Lincolnshire. It will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.

It is also open to people currently living with dementia, who are worried about a friend or relative’s memory or who just have questions about the condition. No appointment is needed.

Nasim Minhas, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager in Lincolnshire, said:“Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation. Yet it continues to be a condition blighted with stigma and lack of understanding. This can mean that people who are worried about dementia in some way, or simply want to find out more may not know where to turn.”

“The Dementia Community Roadshow is the perfect way to get that information and support out to the people who need it. We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help and encourage those with concerns about their memory to visit their GP.”

Rachel Redgrave, senior strategic commissioning manager for South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Lincolnshire CCGs are committed to raising awareness about dementia and are striving to increase diagnosis rates so they are in line with national prevalence rates. The Dementia Action Alliances in Grantham, Sleaford and Skegness have been recognised by the Alzheimer’s Society as working towards becoming Dementia Friendly Communities. Shops, business’ and services are developing action plans to become more dementia friendly. It is hoped that the Dementia Community Roadshow will raise awareness of the condition, enable people to talk about problems with their memory and find out about local services.”

People can find out when the Dementia Community Roadshow will be visiting their local area by visiting www.alzheimers.org.uk/roadshow