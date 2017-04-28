Developer begins house building on Quadrant site

Developer Chestnut Homes has started building homes at Boston’s major housing development The Quadrant, in Wyberton.

Builders have begun putting together the housing on the development which will eventually comprise 500 homes, commercial premises, a foodstore and a new stadium for Boston United Football Club.

Chestnut Homes managing director David Newton said: “The Quadrant is the most significant new development in Boston for many years and as a Lincolnshire developer we are extremely proud to be delivering it.

“As well as providing a range of high-quality new homes to meet local demand, The Quadrant will deliver an impressive new community stadium, commercial premises and food store for the town, creating new jobs and providing a major boost to the local economy.

“During the construction phase we will be using local suppliers and contractors, providing a further benefit to local businesses.

“As a developer which is registered with the Considerate Constructors Scheme, the site will be inspected regularly throughout the construction process to ensure that we are maintaining the very highest standards in site presentation, health and safety and interaction with the community.

“In order to create a high-quality and attractive development where people are proud to live, we have carefully designed the homes at The Quadrant to reflect the characteristics of surrounding Lincolnshire villages, using a mix of materials and design features inspired by local architecture.

“We are pleased to have commenced work on the first two phases of the development and we look forward to seeing the development take shape in the coming months.”

Planning permission was granted earlier this month (April) for the first two phases of homes, which are being built on 11 acres of land to the south of Tytton Lane East.

Phases one and two will feature a total of 147 homes, 62 of which will be provided as affordable housing, ranging from one and two-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom detached family houses.

Construction work on these homes is expected to take around three years to complete, with the first plots due to go on sale at the end of this year.

This part of the development will also include an area of green open space with a toddler play area, as well as a series of ecological enhancements, including swales and drainage basins, and bird and bat boxes.

A new roundabout on the A16 which will serve both the new homes and the stadium has already been constructed, and work has now commenced on the main distributor road through the development, which will provide access from both the A16 and the B1397 London Road.

Earlier this month Mr Newton told the Boston United Fans Forum that building on the stadium would begin by the end of the year.