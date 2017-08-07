‘Disgust’ as damage caused to picnic area near Pilgrim Father’s Memorial

A dog walker has said he was ‘disgusted’ after coming across damage to the area around the Pilgrim Father’s memorial which appears to have been caused by one or more vehicles.

Mark Johnson was walking the dog on Sunday morning when he found what appeared to be evidence that cars had been down there and pulled out the stile and fencing, leaving broken fencing, smashed glass, broken car lamps and number plates everywhere, along with beer bottles and fast food wrappers.

Some of the damage around the Pilgrim Fathers Memorial. Photo: Mark Johnson.

He said the offender or offenders looked to have used the picnic area as ‘a rally track, leaving mess every where’.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had received a report of damage to a bin and fence caused by a vehicle.

They said there was evidence of a car having been doing doughnuts in the area.

A spokesman confirmed: “A car was found burnt out on Cut Road which appears to be linked but was still registered to a previous keeper so the current owner has not been traced.”

Some of the damage around the Pilgrim Fathers Memorial. Photo: Mark Johnson.

Anyone with information should call the 101 non-emergency number, or 999 in an emergency, with the incident number 244 of August 6.