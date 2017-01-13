Distributor road on new transport plans hoped to improve traffic in Boston- but leaders say bypass ‘wouldn’t improve things as much as we’d hope’

Transport plans for Boston over the next 20 years have been released by council leaders – including the next stages of the distributor road which has been started as part of the Quadrant development just off the A16 – however, leaders say a bypass is not included as it ‘wouldn’t improve things as much as we’d hope’.

Lincolnshire County Council boasts that the Boston Transport Strategy for 2016-36 features ‘major new roads, better public transport and improved facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

The authority has worked in partnership with Boston Borough Council, to draw up the document, which it says aims to ease ‘existing transport issues while supporting the future development of the town’.

The council says the work will build on recent multi-million pound improvements.

Executive Member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council Coun Richard Davies said: “As a result of the last strategy, published in 2006, around £10m has been invested in improving Boston’s transport infrastructure, and what we’ve achieved has made a real difference.

“Most recently, work has begun on the first link in a major new distributor road for the town, which we will continue to develop in the coming years. As well as facilitating growth, this could significantly cut congestion.

“Now, we want to build on that forward momentum, and this strategy outlines exactly how we will do just that over the next 20 years.

“We’ve done a lot of research for this strategy, and what we’ve learned is that most journeys begin and end in the town itself, meaning there isn’t that much through traffic.

“So although in the past a bypass has been seen as the answer to the town’s traffic issues, the reality is it probably wouldn’t improve things as much as we’d hope.

“In contrast, potential improvements within the town, combined with the distributor road, will make it far easier for people to travel around, helping them get where they’re going quicker.

“Combined with the many other measures, such as a better bus station, the strategy will ensure Boston has the transport infrastructure it needs for the future.

“The challenge now is finding the funding needed to make these improvements a reality. And the only way we’re going to be able to do that if everyone gets behind the plan and works together.”

The recommendations include measures to make cycling, walking and public transport a more attractive option.

Authority leaders list the following as recent ‘successes’ for the council.

l The £5.5m John Adams Way improvements, significantly improving the flow of traffic on this key route through the town

l Traffic management, traffic calming and signing improvements at a number of locations across the town

l £1m scheme to deliver a new Into Town bus services

l Improvements to the bus station and bus priority at junctions

l The £750,000 St. Botolph’s Footbridge

l £2m Market Place refurbishment

l A significant number of cycling infrastructure improvements adding both cycle routes and crossings

The draft strategy is set to be reviewed by the county council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday, January 23, after which it will be reviewed by Boston Borough Council’s overview committee and cabinet.