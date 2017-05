Police are seeking anyone who might recognise a number of commemorative coins and medal which may have been stolen ‘in the east of the county’.

The force found the items during a search warrant in Boston.

Police found these items during a search warrant in Boston.

Officers believe the medals may have been stolen during a burglary adding that it was ‘possibly in the east of the county’.

Anyone who recognises the items of the items, please contact DC 720 Thornton by calling 101 and quoting reference 17000172523.