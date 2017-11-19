Dog park is the perfect playground for perky pooches

A dog lover from Sutterton has turned three acres of her land into a play park for members of the community to use with their pet pooches.

Former dog breeder Ros Reynolds has been showing dogs since she was a child - but has had to retire from the dog world due to ill health.

One of the dogs having fun at Sutterton dog park.

With a large area of land and facilities for her own dogs largely going to waste, Ros thought she would let the community benefit from them by creating a dedicated dog park.

“It seemed a waste that everything is here and it not be used,” said Ros, 56.

“I have three acres of secure paddocks, a village hall-style cabin with kitchen and toilets - ideal for training in as it has rubber flooring, and a fully-fitted dog wash with hot showers and dryer.”

The dog park is run by a team of volunteers and operates as a not-for-profit facility.

A dog enjoying the agility assault course at the dog park

Since being officially opened earlier this year, there have been hundreds of dogs who have made use of it.

“The feedback I am getting is unbelievable. I never thought such a service would be so popular,” said Ros. “It’s helping so many people who have dogs with social issues. Either they cannot be let of lead, do not come to call, or are nervous or aggressive.”

The park has a yellow dog booking scheme, so people can book the entire park for exclusive use, so they and their pet can run in total safety. There are also dog training classes run by various trainers, covering everything from basic puppy socialisation to advanced obedience.

Ros is hoping to erect a large barn on site so [people can use the facility in all weathers. “I have the building here and the foundations are laid, I just really need a couple of strong people with the know how of how to put it up. I’m desperate for any volunteers who can help me do this.”

The dog park is located on Marsh Road, Sutterton.

There is a suggested donation of £5 per half hour for using the park, money from which goes towards improving and expanding on the facilities.

For more on the dog park, visit the Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/Suttertondogpark/