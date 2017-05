A dog show and musical event is coming to Stickford, near Boston, this Saturday, May 27, from 2pm to 4pm.

The fun dog show will be held at the Red Lion, along with other games.

Refreshments will be served in St Helen’s Church. There will also be a tombola and display of photographs.

Proceeds will go to the annual village Christmas party.

Evening entertainment at the Red Lion will be provided by Dog House Rockets.