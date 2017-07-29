domestic abuse charity’s appeal for volunteers

Volunteers are wanted for a new project helping victims of domestic abuse in Boston and beyond make a new start.

Moving On Together (MOT) is provided by the South Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (SoLDAS) – what is formally known as Boston Women’s Aid.

It is aimed at people who are recovering from domestic abuse, but still do not feel confident enough to completely manage on their own.

Volunteers give one-to-one, friendly support in a variety of ways (for example, having a chat over coffee or helping make appointments) for perhaps a couple of hours a week.

SoLDAS operations manager Sarah Smith said: “A couple of hours a week where someone takes an interest in you – how you feel, what you’d like to do or know, someone who walks to the shops with you and gives you the confidence to be out – makes a huge difference to your recovery.”

If you would like to help, call 01205 311272 or email bwacharlotte@outlook.com. All volunteers will have an enhanced DBS check (paid by SoLDAS) and training will be given.