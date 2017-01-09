Donations for abuse victims

Domestic abuse organisations – including Women’s Aid – have been given more than 100 shoe boxes collected by a Boston law team.

Ringrose Law held its Shoe Box Challenge in November, which saw items including toiletries, chocolates and treats donated for both women and children.

Head of the domestic abuse team Nichola Skayman said:“I work with victims of domestic abuse every day and understand the daily struggles they go through when trying to get their lives and their children’s lives back together.

“The idea of the Shoe Box Challenge is to help them at such a difficult time and bring some happiness to them.

“Many items in the shoe boxes can be so basic from toothpaste to deodorant, but when they leave home they often walk away with nothing, so they are grateful for any small luxuries.”