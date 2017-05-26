Driver accused of causing death and serious injury sent to crown court

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court at Boston following a car accident on the A16 at Sibsey on October 19 last year in which a man was killed and a woman seriously injured.

Romans Krilovs, now of no fixed address but at the time living at Whitehorse Lane, Boston, faces allegations that he caused the death of Ivor Neville Bogg by dangerous driving and also caused serious injury to Kerry Bamforth by dangerous driving on the same occasion.

He also faces an allegation that having caused the death of Ivor Bogg by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, he failed to give permission for a laboratory test of a specimen of blood taken from him.

No pleas were entered during his appearance at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and Krilovs was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on June 26. He was granted conditional bail.