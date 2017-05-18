Driver dies and passenger injured following collision

A man has died and a passenger seriously injured following a collision on the B1184 in Old Leake yesterday (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they were called to the incident at 5.45pm after a silver Vauxhall Vectra ‘left the road’.

They said the driver, a man in his 40s from the Boston area, died at the scene.

The passenger, a man in his 20s from the Boston area, was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Next of kin have been informed.

The road was reopened around 1.30am.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the Vectra prior to the collision, should call 101, quoting incident number 314 of 17th May.