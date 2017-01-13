Driver made ‘foolish’ decision to take partner’s car after drinking

A man took his partner’s Mercedes car without permission when he was drunk, to go and buy more alcohol, a court has heard.

Karolis Bieliauskas, 26, of Albert Court, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without insurance and to taking the car without the owner’s consent, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said Bieliauskas was seen in the car at 11pm on December 12 driving in an erratic fashion, revving the car in a low gear.

He was then seen reversing the car in High Street and colliding with a parked car.

After a positive breath test he was arrested and gave a reading of 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

When police contacted his partner, the owner of the car, she told them she had not given permission for him to take it.

Ms Wilson said he told police he took the car because he was so drunk he wasn’t thinking.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Bieliauskas had no previous convictions and had been with his partner, the owner of the car, for nine years and they had a family together.

“It was a foolish decision when in drink,” she told the magistrates.

Bieliauskas was banned from driving for 20 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation scheme, which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.