Driving instructor denies sexually assaulting pupils

A driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting female pupils is to face trial in front of a jury after he denied charges at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Keith Warner,61, of Outgate, Leverton, near Boston, pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of sexual assault involving five different women.

Warner is alleged to have committed the offences on different dates between January 2015 and April this year.

Judge Simon Hirst granted him bail to appear back before the Crown Court for a trial scheduled to commence in April 2018.