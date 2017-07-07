Duo handed jail sentences after string of burglaries

Two men have been sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court after a string of burglaries in Boston.

Appearing on Friday, June 30, Sergejs Danilevics, 30, was handed down a sentence of four years for five offences of burglary.

The incidents took place at various homes in Boston throughout April 2017. Goods stolen included mobile phones, a laptop and computer equipment.

Marek Kazakevic, 30, was sentenced to nine months for handing goods stolen in a number of the burglaries committed by Danilevics.

Investigating officer DC Toby Manley said following the sentencing: “With prolific offending like this there are numerous victims left in the wake.

“These are people who have had their homes broken into while they sleep and this can have a really devastating impact.

“I would like to thank these residents for working with us and helping us to bring these offenders to justice. We will not tolerate burglary in our county and the sentences today underline the fact that crime certainly does not pay.”