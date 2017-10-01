£4,000 boost for school’s library

Hawthorn Tree Primary School in Boston has received a £4,000 grant from the Foyle Foundation School Library Programme to re-stock their library and install an electronic system.
Deputy head teacher Mrs Kadar said: “We want to inspire our children to explore the wonderful and creative world of reading. In turn it will encourage them to discover their story writing skills, help develop vocabulary and nuture diverse interests.”
