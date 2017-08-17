A-LEVELS: Boston Grammar School celebrates its best AS results ‘ever’ as pupils achieve ‘oustanding’ grades at A-level

Boston Grammar School is praising its pupils ‘particularly impressive’ results in Mathematics, Further Mathermatics, Economics, French, History, Physics, Religious Studies and Spanish.

Headteacher John McHenry said the Further Mathematics results in particular were ‘once again brilliant’ as 83 per cent of grades were at A*-B standard.

Boston Grammar School pupils

Almost all A-level students at the school have been accepted at their preferred university while one pupil, Matthew Wearden, will be attending Cambridge to study mathematics aftr achieving two A* and three A grades and achieving a grade on in each of his STEP exas for entry.

The school’s AS results saw more than 60 per cent of grades at A-B standard.

Mr McHenry said: “Our congratulations go to all of Boston Grammar School’s students for achieving such superb grades.

“The combined efforts of students, teachers and parents have delivered magnificent results. After so much hard work and conscientious effort it is great to see students achieving to such a high standard and moving on successfully to the next stage in their careers.

Boston Grammar School pupils

“They have been an outstanding year group in all respects and we wish them every success in the future.”

As well as Matthew Wearden, outstanding performances in A-levels also came from Luke Cocks (two A*, one A and one B), Mohanad Turki (three A grades), Bradley KNight (one A*, one A and on B grade), Owen Long (two A and One B), Joseph Dean (one A and two B) and Bradley White (one A and two B).

In the AS results, James Banks, Aaron Bradshaw, Joel Davidson, Harrison Dell, Laurynas Kovalskis, Mateusz Lugowski, Damian Powalski, Shahzad Sanjrani, Neelay Sant, Ryan Skinner and James Worthington all gained an A grade. James, Joel, Harrison, Laurynas, Mateusz, Neelay, Ryan and James also gained As in AS Further Mathematics.

Mr McHenry said: “These results are impressive, especially at a time when there has been so much change and high grades are more difficult to achieve.”