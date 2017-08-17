A-LEVELS: Boston High School continues to maintain ‘fantastically high overall pass rate’

Boston High School has said its pupils have ‘again significantly outperformed their national targets’ in the highest grades at A Level.

Forty per cent of grades were A*-B in the first year of many new A Level courses, with more of a focus on final examination performance and the results not including AS marks.

Boston High School pupils.

In particular, head teacher Andrew Fulbrook said the school was ‘proud to have maintained a fantastically high overall pass rate with 98 per cent of all grades being A Level passes’.

In Art, Further Maths and Product Design, Boston High School pupils achieved 100 per cent A*-B grades with Art having an average grade of A+.

Other high performing subjects were Media Studies, Drama, English Literature, Business Studies and History all achieving more than 75 per cent of grades A* to C.

Mr Fulbrook said “I am delighted with our A-Level results.

“Our students have worked incredibly hard to achieve this high standard and throughout, they have been very well supported by our dedicated staff and Sixth Form Team”

Individual students who performed particularly well were Aisha Ahmad (one A* and three A grades), Marionne Encarnacion (one A* and two A grades), Laura Hardy (three A grades).

Kyle Low, Emily Murfin, Grace Needham, and Jodie Turl also all ‘leave with a crop of A* and A grades’, said Mr Fulbrook.

At AS Level nearly half of all grades achieved were grade C and above. Megan Clawson, Cai Cherry and Emily Underwood all achieved at least three A grades.

“All in all we are pleased to celebrate another successful year in this ever-changing A Level climate,” added Mr Fulbrook.