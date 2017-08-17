A-LEVELS: Giles Academy pupils ‘should be very proud’ after top grades net further education and employment opportunities

Bosses at Giles Academy, in Old Leake, have congratulated the school’s students after a ‘first class set of results’ will see them all go on to university or into work within the local area.

A delighted Head of Sixth Form, Sam Pell, was keen to congratulate all the students on contributing to the results: “All of the students should be congratulated on these outstanding results, and are testament to everyone’s hard work throughout the year.

Giles Academy Pupils

“They and their teachers should be very proud of themselves.

“We are very proud of all the Year 13 results achieved this, all our students have successfully secured places either in higher or further education, apprenticeships or employment and we look forward to hearing of their future achievements”.

Top achievers at the Giles Academy include Matthew Barker, Holly Thompson and Chloe Cope, Kiesha Almond, Charles and Poppy Bradley and Chloe Blades.

Matthew will be taking his place at The University of Manchester to study Physics after achieving an A* in Maths, A in Physics and Distinction* in Engineering – the highest accolade achievable in a vocational subject.

Holly is set to study Physics with Nuclear Astrophysics at the University of Surrey after achieving an A in Maths, B in Physics and Distinction* in Engineering.

Chloe Cope has chosen to study Literature and History at the University of East Anglia. She successfully secured her place with high grades, including an A in Geography, A in History and a C in English Literature.

Kiesha is celebrating with three Distinction* in Health & Social Care and Sports Science. She is looking forward to taking her place at University of Lincoln to study Sport & Exercise Science.

Brother and sister Charles and Poppy both achieved three Distinction* in their respective courses, Poppy will continue to study Media and Sport & Exercise at the University of Derby and Charles will take his place at Nottingham Trent University to Study Information, Communication Technology.

Chloe Blades’ hard work has secured her a place at Norwich University of Arts to study Animation. She is a very talented artist we are very proud of her high grades, including Distinction* in Graphics and Art, and a B at A level Graphics and a C at A Level Art & Design.

Students have also successfully secured places on apprenticeship courses locally in the area, ranging from Administration to Electrical Engineering.

James Martin will be taking his funded place at Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts and Cherida Sohngen will start her course at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts where she will begin her course on Musical Theatre.