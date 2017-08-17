A-LEVELS: Pupils’ results are ‘a testament to the commitment and hard work of students’ says Haven High Academy head

Bosses at Haven High Academy say they are ‘delighted to report another year of outstanding results’ in their fifth and penultimate year of running a sixth form.

The school saw 81 per cent of its students achieve A*-C or equivalent grades, with a 98 per cent pass rate overall.

Haven High pupils and teachers.

Head of Academy Ellie Hextall said: “This is testament to the commitment and hard work of the students and all the staff and parents who have supported them in their studies.

“Our curriculum offer of a mix of vocational and academic qualifications has worked well again for our students who have all found destinations be they in the armed forces, civil service, private employment, apprenticeship or places in higher education.

“Those in higher education are pursuing courses which include law, events management, computer science, criminology, psychology, sports coaching, business management, accounting and finance and nursing.

“Many local businesses and employers have also taken on our students as apprentices reflecting the confidence that the community have in students from Haven High.”

Exceptional performances from the school included Georgia Wells (four Distinction*) and Paulina Ciesielska, Natalia Fekula, Henry Grant, Lucy James, William Smith and Katie Walmesley ( all with three Distinction*). Olivia Gallichan achieved a Distinction* in Health and Social Care along with two B grades in Psychology and English Literature.

