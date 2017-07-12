Academy pupils learn to Bin It!

A drama-based education programme Bin it! which educates students about responsibility and litter, has visited the Giles Academy as part of a nationwide tour of schools.

Bin it! looks to encourage young people to work together to make a lasting change to local areas and keep their environment tidy.

The pupils at Giles were joined by Coun Paul Skinner the portfolio holder for Boston Town Centre on the borough council.

Bin It! has been developed by the Wrigley Company in partnership with education consultancy Rapport,and is targeted at 11-13 year olds.

Alex West, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs UK & Ireland at Wrigley, said: “Bin it! has been an incredibly successful programme to date and we are delighted to have reached over 130,000 pupils across the UK over the last ten years.

“We hope that its success will continue to grow as we reach out to even more young people, reinforcing our messages around littering and urging children to take pride in and look after their local communities and environments.”

Teachers thanked organisers and called it a ‘huge success’. They said the students ‘enjoyed it and took on board the very clear messages about the anti-social aspects of littering’.