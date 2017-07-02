Appeal launched to find former pupils

Pupils who attended Frampton School are invited to relive their school days by taking part in an exhibition later this year.

One of the organisers, Joan Deane, is calling for pupils who attended the school to get in touch and help create a memorable exhibition.

On Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, December 10, St Mary’s Church, in Frampton, plans to host an exhibition of photographs, artefacts and memories of the school.

The exhibition will coincide with the Holland Places of Worship Festival 2017, which will celebrate religious buildings in and around Boston.

Frampton School was at the junction of Middlegate Road and Horseshoe Lane, and was closed in 1968.

Thirty years later, it was demolished and replaced by a house.

After the school closed in 1968, two carved stones from the doorways were placed in the church, and are still there today.

The stones date back to 1848 and 1877.

The exhibition has already generated some interest, with people sending in material to be used in the exhibition.

Joan said: “If you or someone you know or knew went to the school we would love to hear from you.”

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 9, and 12.30pm to 4pm on Sunday, September 10.

It will be free to attend, and refreshments will be available.

For details, call Joan Deane on 01205 722744.