Apprentices and employers given awards

Boston College has hosted an awards ceremony recognising the hard work of apprentices, trainees and their employers.

The Boston College and FSB Apprenticeship Awards took place at the Sam Newsom Centre.

Kelsey Daw with staff from Strands of Spalding.

The event focussed on celebrating the success of apprentices and trainees and appreciating the key roles that good employers play when it comes to developing the skilled workforce of the future.

They offered awards to apprenticeships in accounting, retail and business, animal care and science, catering and hospitality, computing and engineering, construction, joinery and plumbing, early years and teaching, electrical, hair and beauty, health and social care and motor vehicle sectors.

George Bell, Boston College Employer Engagement Manager, said “The nominations for our first Apprentice Awards Event picked up on so many of the reasons apprenticeships work so well, both for the businesses that employ them and the apprentices themselves.

“The winners demonstrated a great work ethic, resilience, ambition and achievement – suggesting our future is in good hands.

“I’m really grateful for the sponsorship from the Federation of Small Businesses, which served as the catalyst for this special apprentice event and for the support of so many apprentice-employers, both large and small, who came to cheer on their award-winning apprentices.”

Prizes included medals, certificates, vouchers, tools and equipment.

There was also a special award for the ‘Apprentice of the Year 2017’.

That award went to Kelsey Daw, from Market Deeping, an apprentice at Strands of Spalding.

She received a £50 voucher and a personal trophy.