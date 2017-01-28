Boston school receives top marks in all areas

A school in Boston which takes on children who have encountered difficulties in mainstream education has won top marks from Ofsted.

Bridge House Independent School has been judged as ‘outstanding’ in all areas by the education watchdog following its latest inspection.

The rating, the highest available to inspectors, was given for not just the school’s overall effectiveness, but also the four sub-categories of: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and outcomes for pupils.

Headteacher Carl Smith said: “We are immensely proud. This is a validation of our five-year journey to provide the absolute best for our students. Everyone involved with Bridge House has worked tirelessly for this outcome and I hope this will provide a springboard for exciting future developments.”

Bridge House opened in December 2012 and has sites in Grantham Road and Carlton Road. It is registered to admit up to 80 pupils.

Its last inspection, in 2013, saw it being judged as ‘good’ – the second highest rating – in all areas.

Ofsted published the findings of its 2016 inspection on Thursday. Praise included:

l “School leaders are extremely successful in raising the aspirations and desire to achieve of previously disaffected pupils.”

l “[Pupils] recognise and appreciate the way in which the school believes in them and both supports and challenges them to improve.”

l “The quality of teaching is outstanding across the curriculum and has a marked positive impact on pupils’ progress from their varied starting points.”

In terms of what the school needs to do to improve further, inspectors’ only guidance was to raise the attendance of ‘the small number of persistent absentees in order to accelerate their learning and progress’.

Bridge House is currently applying to extend its provision with the establishment of a purpose-built school in Boston, catering for pupils from across south Lincolnshire.