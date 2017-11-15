Budding reporters pick up a few tips

Primary school pupils have been learning how to sniff out a story as news hounds.

The children in Years 1 and 2 at Bicker Prep School received a visit on Wednesday from Andy Hubbert, News Editor with The Standard’s sister title in Sleaford, to learn what his job involves.

He spent the morning showing them how to write an interesting news story, demonstrating how a newspaper is laid out and how it has changed over the years.

The youngsters then set out to write a front page news report on the tale of The Three Little Pigs.

He helped the youngsters brainstorm suitable headlines to use such as ‘Danger! Pig-eating wolf on the loose’ and ‘Pig trio ends wolf’s house-wrecking rampage’.

Andy said: “They were really engaged and keen to offer their ideas about how to make the news story exciting and what key facts should be included to attract the reader. I was happy to help.”

The visit was planned as part of the children’s ongoing English language curriculum, to offer up different ways of writing and presenting a story in a fun and informative way, with the help of a person who does it as a career.

Headteacher Julie Miles said: “The children enjoyed their morning activity and discovered how reporting the news can be very different to telling a story in a book.”