Freshtime firm inspires pupils to eat healthily

Pupils at Carlton Road Academy enjoyed a summer term of foodie fun thanks to leading fresh and chilled food producer Freshtime UK.

The company’s head of corporate social responsibility and agronomy Mel Miles, development chef Luke Pearson, and managing director Steve Evans delivered five sessions to about180 pupils in years 4, 5 and 6 as part of the Freshtime Fun Club.

Launched in 2014, the programme aims to promote the benefits of healthy eating to schoolchildren in Boston and educate them about the food that’s grown on their doorstep.

This year it kicked off with a salad-tasting session when pupils were asked to rate a selection of Freshtime products based on appearance, smell, taste, texture and nutritional benefits. Pupils were also given a lesson in food preparation and challenged to design their own salads, complete with marketing campaign. A panel of judges awarded the winning team ‘Flavourful Fiesta’ a children’s cookbook for their organic spicy chicken salad.

Steve said: “I was blown away by the amount of effort and commitment shown by all pupils.”