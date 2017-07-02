Fundraising to buy school equipment

A ladies social evening and fashion show will be held next Wednesday, July 5, in aid of Wyberton Primary School.

The event will be held at Wyberton Sports and Social Club from 7pm.

There will be bargain clothes suitable for women between the ages of 16 and 60, and in sizes eight to 24.

Tickets are priced at £5, and there is a limited number available.

To book, call Elaine Posey on 07845 878898 or Brenda Owen on 07958 781048.

Proceeds from the event will help purchase outdoor play equipment for Wyberton Primary School.