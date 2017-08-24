GCSE RESULTS Boston College pupils on way to achieving dream career after successes

Pupils at Boston College are able to start the next step in their dream careers today after gaining English, Maths and Biology GCSEs.

One pupil, Trudi Sohngen, achieved a B in Biology and a 5 in Maths.

Boston College pupil Katie Maddison.

She said, “I really enjoyed my time at Boston College and after taking a break from learning I decided to take my GCSEs as I needed them to gain entry at Bishop Grosseteste University. The hard work has paid off and I am now going onto study my PGCE with the aim of becoming a teacher.”

Katie Maddison gained a 4 in Maths said: “After not gaining the GCSE Maths result I needed at secondary school I decided to re-sit at Boston College.

“I am so pleased I took this opportunity as it has now enabled me to gain the results I need to take the next steps towards gaining an Apprenticeship.

“There is a lot more one to one support at Boston College compared to school which made it easier for me to ask questions on topics which I found more difficult.”

Bosses at the college say that with increasing amounts of employers and higher education providers requiring at least a grade 4 (old GCSE grade C) in English and Maths, the results mean that students can start on the next step towards their dream careers.

Boston College Vice Principal Fiona Grady, said: “We are delighted that so many of our students who started College without having achieved the higher grades in maths and English at school, have now got the results that they need and deserve.

“They and their teachers have worked incredibly hard to attain these grades on GCSE qualifications that are now entirely based on rigorous, external examinations.”

An advice session is being run from 1-4pm this afternoon (Thursday) for anyone wanting further guidance and advice. Industry experts and careers advisers will be on hand at the college for more.

The college will be holding an enrolment event on Thursday, August 31, from 2pm-8pm.