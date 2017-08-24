GCSE RESULTS: Boston High School maintains pass rates as new grades come in

Boston High School is celebrating after nearly five per cent of its pupils achieved the new Grade 9 - the highest award possible - in English and Maths GCSEs.

School bosses called this year’s results ‘impressive’ with head teacher Mr Andrew Fulbrook saying: “We are delighted with our students GCSE results.

“Once again, the students and staff have worked extremely hard to uphold our remarkable grades”.

Boston High School also maintained a third of all its grades at A*or A (or the equivalent numerical grade).

More than 20 per cent of all pupils gained a grade 7 or higher, equivalent to A and A* in both English and Maths.

The school has maintained the overall figure of 92 per cent of pupils gaining passes in both English and Maths, while 96 per cent of all pupils gained at least five grade C equivalent passes.

Top performing departments were biology, business studies, chemistry, geography, music, product design and sport, with all of them achieving at least 70 per cent grades A* to B or equivalent.

Top performing students were Laiba Imran, with 12 A* equivalent grades, Alisha Shaikh with 10 A* and two A grades, Navya Nijil with 10 A* and one A grade, and Sarah Mitchell and Eeman Naeem both with 10 A* and two A grades.

