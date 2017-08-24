GCSE RESULTS: Haven High pupils’ results a ‘testament to the commitment and ambition’ of all

Haven High Academy bosses have said they were ‘delighted to inform students of their achievements across a wide range of GCSE, vocational and skills based qualifications this morning.

Head of Academy Ellie Hextall congratulated students and staff, adding: “Despite the turbulence of changes in examination courses and grading systems this year, which make on year comparisons impossible, an impressive number of students achieved eight or more subjects at C or above with many more achieving at least 5 C or above grades.

Haven High Academy pupils EMN-170824-115512001

“This is testament to the commitment and ambition of all involved.”

The top 10 highest performing students (in alphabetical order, with new grading systems converted to their corresponding former grade) included: Karim Awad (one A*, three A, two Bs, two Cs), Abbie Bretten (one A*, two As, four Bs, four Cs), Karina Cercevovaite (two A*, one A, three Bs, three Cs), Ada Dmitrijevaite (two A*, one A, six Bs, two Cs), Sandra Jijo (one A*, one A, six Bs, three Cs), Emily Marriott (one A*, five Bs, four Cs), Milena Mieciute (four As, two Bs, three Cs), Elisha Millar (one A*, five Bs, four Cs), Josh Rouse (one As, five As, four Bs, one C) and Shannon Scoot (one A*, one A, four Bs, four Cs).

Haven High Academy pupils EMN-170824-115547001

Haven High Academy pupils EMN-170824-115536001