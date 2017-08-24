GCSE RESULTS: Nacro pupils out-perform national average pass rate

Ninety-three pupils at the Nacro education centre in Boston have joined more than 1,800 other students of the social justice charity in out-performing the national GCSE average pass rates for English and Maths.

This is the second year running the organisation has seen this type of success with 89 per cent for English and 82 per cent for maths achieving a pass rate.

Simon Ashton, Senior Tutor at Nacro’s Boston education centre said: “We are absolutely delighted with the progress our post-16 students have made and all their hard work in the lead up to their GCSE exams this summer. English and maths skills are critical for moving in to further education, training or employment.

“Nacro staff work hard to support young people for whom mainstream education has not been the right place for them to thrive, so that they can develop the essential skills they need to succeed. We are extremely proud of all our students and their achievements.”

This year saw 1,847 students, aged 16 to 18 years old, attend 18 Nacro education centres across the country.

The centres offer a range of GCSE courses and vocational qualifications ranging from childcare, sport and fitness, and animal care.

An open event is set to be held on Wednesday, August 30, from 2pm-4pm.