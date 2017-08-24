GCSE RESULTS: Thomas Middlecott Academy results show school is ‘a community of ambitious, caring and resilient learners’

Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton, pupils are ‘a community of ambitious, caring and resilient learners’, the head teacher has said following the release of GCSE results.

Principal Jonathan Harris said: “Our young people have certainly shown that this academy is a community of ambitious, caring and resilient learners.

“Congratulations to our students on their results and we wish them well for the future.”

Among the smiling faces was Tianna Reid who secured a double Grade 7 in English Language and Literature.

She said: “I have loved being part of Thomas Middlecott Academy. The academy has encouraged me to push myself to greater things, and I have grown in confidence and strength.”

Sara Castro showed her flair for languages with an A* in Spanish and an A in Portuguese.

She added: “I cannot believe how well I have done. I could not have done this without the help and encouragement from all of the staff at the academy.”

Evan Lonsdale also secured a Grade 7 in Maths, confirming his place on an A level accountancy course next year.

He said: “I feel very proud of myself for achieving what I needed to continue my studies.”