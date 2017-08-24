GCSE RESULTS: William Lovell Academy head praises ‘hard work’ in exam success

The head teacher of William Lovell Academy, in Stickney, has praised students and staff for their hard work, claiming GCSE success.

Head teacher Sonja Craig said: “I truly believe the success of the GCSE results is down to a powerful combination of the dedication and hard work of the pupils, teachers and parents working together as a team.

“GCSE qualifications have undergone significant change in recent years so it is particularly pleasing to see so many students achieving the grades needed to meet challenging A-level entry criteria.”