Giles Academy told it ‘requires improvement’ across the board in latest Ofsted report

Pupils achievements and a high absence rate have left an academy ‘disappointed’ after getting a requires improvement grade across the board from Ofsted.

The education authority released its latest inspection report on Giles Academy, in Old Leake, yesterday (Tuesday).

It had previously been rated ‘good’ overall.

Some key criticisms following the inspection in July included that school leaders had ‘not acted quickly enough’ to ensure pupils achievement improves, that ‘far too many pupils miss school’ and that tardiness was not being challenged.

Headteacher Ian Widdows told The Standard: “This is clearly disappointing for us.

“However, I feel that it is important to remember a few key things around Ofsted grading.

“Firstly, the grading system changed in the Ofsted procedure and the grade previously referred to as ‘Satisfactory’ was replaced with ‘Requires Improvement’.

“Secondly, there have been some significant changes to the Ofsted framework in recent years, with the most recent change in September 2015, which have raised expectations significantly.

“Finally, and most importantly, we intend to use the report and the comments made by Ofsted to implement changes to the school to make this a better school for all of our students.”

Mr Widdows said the school was ‘constantly looking for ways to improve the school’ and drive it forward.

“What is important to us is the experience that students have at the school, the learning that takes place here and the opportunities which attendance at Giles Academy opens up for our students,” said.

Inspectors did however praise the school for being a ‘harmonious community’ and that teachers used good subject knowledge to enthuse pupils in English.

They said those who spoke English as asecond language received ‘effecte support and make good progress’.

Inspectors also recognised the work done to strengthen governance; and praised its outdoor education programme and s commitment to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.

They added that students; ‘wear their school uniform with pride’ and ‘are respectful to each other and welcoming to visitors’

Inspectors recognised the strengths in outcomes for students in our sixth form, including the the 2017 results which had yet to be announced at the time but in which students gained significantly above expectations across the entire sixth form).

Mr Widdows added: “What comes through from the report is the need for us to develop greater consistency across the school and to take swift action to tackle any of the weaker areas identified.

“This work has already begun. For example, we need to challenge students with regard to punctuality both to school and to lessons.

“Another area which the inspectors highlighted as being a key area for improvement was attendance, which they state is below expectations.

“We will be working with students and parents over the coming weeks and months to implement strategies to address this and to ensure that student attendance at school improves.

“Our continued aim is to provide the very best possible educational experience for every single one of our students.

“We have, throughout many years, appreciated the support of parents and carers and I would like to personally thank those who have contacted the school over the last few days to voice their continued support for the school.”