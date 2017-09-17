Helping bring the world into the classroom

A globally-minded primary school near Boston has been honoured for its work to bring the world into the classroom.

Gipsey Bridge Academy has been presented with the British Council’s International School Award.

The award recognises schools leading the way in developing a global dimension to learning.

The academy’s international work has included organising a day of Indian culture at Skegness’ Embassy Theatre, which involved eight schools, almost 300 pupils, and featured a series of performances by the youngsters on the venue’s stage; made possible thanks to £10,000 in funding from the Johnson and Mukherjee Brothers Trust.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment that the staff and children have shown this year,” headteacher Tracy Cockram said. “Through their learning they have developed an understanding and appreciation of other cultures.”

Sean Westaway, chairman of the Infinity Academies Trust, of which Gipsey Bridge Academy is a member, added: “This is an incredible award for the school, one that the pupils and staff should be justifiably proud of achieving.”