Lorries set to showcase Boston’s rich heritage across the continent

Ten lorries are set to showcase Boston and South Holland’s rich heritage across the continent as part of a new arts project.

The vehicles each sport a separate design on their trailer inspired by the area’s past, from key figures like the Pilgrim Fathers to events such as the loss of the Crown Jewels in the Wash in 1216.

The project, dubbed Fenland Folk, was commissioned by local arts organisation Transported and Pinchbeck-based haulage company Freshlinc, the operator of the vehicles.

The designs have been created by Lincoln-based arts company Electic Egg and will be unveiled at Springfields Event and Conference Centre, in Spalding, on Tuesday, January 31, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Pupils at Swineshead St Mary’s CofE Primary School, however, have already seen one of the 10.

To celebrate the launch of Fenland Folk, Transported and Freshlinc have invited pupils to create their own design for a lorry inspired by the area.

To spark their imagination, one of the 10 lorries – one depicting Donington-born navigator Matthew Flinders – was shown to them.

Four winning pupils will have their designs printed onto the side of a model lorry.

Grace Osbourne, arts and marketing co-ordinator for Transported said: “Electric Egg’s beautiful designs are a great way to introduce the children to their local heritage.

“The project is a fantastic opportunity for the students to work with professional artists and learn more about the haulage industry.

“We look forward to seeing their final designs!”

Gemma Haines, from Swineshead St Mary’s CofE Primary School said: “Children have been discussing and working hard on their artwork to develop their own designs for a trailer. They have enjoyed finding out more about their local community.”

The 10 figures and events depicted are:

l Joseph Banks, naturalist, botanist and Boston town recorder.

l The Pilgrim Fathers.

l The Dutch engineers who drained the Fenlands.

l Matthew Flinders, navigator and cartographer.

l Jean Ingelow, poet and author.

l King John and the loss of the Crown Jewels in the Wash.

l John Molson, entrepreneur and founder of the Molson Brewery.

l Frank Pick, transport administrator.

l William Stukeley, architect, antiquarian, and pioneer of archaeological investigation at Stonehenge.

l Dame Sarah Swift, founder of the Royal College of Nursing.