New principal Jo has a ‘hard act to follow’

Boston College’s ‘Successful and ethusiastic’ new principal has a tough job on her hands as college bosses call her predecessor a ‘hard act to follow’.

Jo Maher is one of the youngest further education college principals in the country at the age of 32, coming to Boston from her role as assistant principal at Reaseheath College in Cheshire.

Jo officially took up her role on September 1, and says she is looking forward to welcoming students for the new academic year.

She said: “It is a privilege to be part of an exciting college with a clear vision to transform people’s lives and make an outstanding contribution to the economy of Greater Lincolnshire.

“I very much look forward to supporting our learners to fulfil their potential and meeting local business leaders to ensure we continue to meet local and future skills requirements.”

Jo is the lead psychologist and a team leader for WorldSkills UK which enables the most talented apprentices in the UK to compete internationally in vocational skills competition.

Jo’s arrival follows a series of good news stories for the college with A-level pass rates at 100 per cent for the second year running, GCSE Maths and English pass rates well above the National Average and the latest National Student Survey rating satisfaction at 100 per cent.

The college also recently recieved an OFSTED rating of ‘Good’ and was named the Top Performing College in Greater Lincolnshire.

Governor and Chair of Corporation, Peter Cropley, says. “On behalf of Boston College, I am delighted to announce the arrival of Jo Maher as our new Principal and CEO.

“Our previous Principal, Amanda, who retired on August 31, will be an extremely hard act to follow, having left the College in such a strong position.

“The excellent team at Boston College and the Board are very confident that Jo Maher will prove to be the right person to take us onto the next level.

“Her career record to date of success, her enthusiasm and her very strong performance when interviewed meant that she was the unanimous choice of the Interview Panel.

“At 32 years of age, she will become one of the youngest FE College Principals in the country and we are all very much looking forward to working with her into what we know will be a bright future for our College.”