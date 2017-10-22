Pupils visited by ‘Betty’ bus

Carlton Road Academy schoolgirls in Boston were visited by ‘Betty’ the educational bus last week which encouraged them to talk about periods.

The ‘Betty for Schools’ bus saw female pupils take part in sessions with trained facilitators to learn about how periods can affect them both physically and emotionally, while encouraging them to ask questions that they may not feel comfortable raising in the classroom.

A spokesman for the initiative said: “Boys were also offered the opportunity to take part in separate sessions on puberty, focusing on their understanding and attitude towards this perfectly natural time of month.”

The free programme has been created with education experts and young people and is accredited by the PSHE Association. The bet tyforschools.co.uk website offers advice and information to help parents tackle conversations with their children about periods.