Tydd helps county lift prize for school results in region

The outstanding quality of education at Tydd St Mary Primary School has helped Lincolnshire become the leading county in the East Midlands, new figures have revealed.

Schools regulator Ofsted confirmed that 93 per cent of primary schools in Lincolnshire were judged to be good or better in its annual Education and Skills Report for the East Midlands, published earlier this month.

Tydd St Mary Primary School was named among the 11 primary schools judged by Oftsed to be outstanding in 2015-16, alongside Wyberton Primary School after an inspection in July.

Sonya Ely, head teacher of Tydd St Mary Primary School which Ofsted inspectors visited in May, said: “The staff and governors have worked tirelessly to ensure that children at the school are given the very best education possible in a caring environment where everyone has their chance to shine.

“The children are, of course, our greatest ambassadors as they are polite and try their very best in everything they do.

“We also benefit from our supportive body of parents and our links with the wider community, including our local church.

“As head teacher I feel incredibly lucky to work alongside such a dedicated bunch.”

Lincolnshire’s progress in primary education came as part of an overall rise in the number of good and outstanding schools in the East Midlands, up from 69 per cent to 90 per cent in five years.

The Ofsted report singled out the improvement at Wyberton Primary School which went from good, with some outstanding features, in July 2011 to outstanding within the same period.

Executive head teacher Helen Richardson said: “Ofsted statistics report that only 18 per cent of primary schools achieve the highest grading of outstanding and even less achieve outstanding in all areas.

“Wyberton Primary School is now officially in this small, very special group of schools and we are delighted that Ofsted has recognised that the school, and our Little Oaks Nursery, are truly inspirational places to be.

“We aspire to provide the best possible education, strive for the highest academic standards and have as much fun doing it as we can.”

An extract from the report said: “This school demonstrated highly impressive improvement across its provision and its leadership team is characterised by an absolute determination to ensure that pupils catch up from their starting points and to give them the very best education possible.”