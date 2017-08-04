Eight fire crews and specialist equipment at huge fire in Wyberton

Multiple fire crews are attending a large fire in the open in Wyberton this morning.

Five crews were initially called to the fire in the open on Rowdyke Road in Wyberton at 6.34am.

This has now been escalated to eight pumps as well as a aerial platform, a water carrier, and a high volume pump and hose layer.

The blaze involves pallets, logs and wood chippings.

Crews from Boston, Kirton, Holbeach, Spalding and Donington are in attendance.