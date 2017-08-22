Embroidered town hanging goes on display

A piece of embroidered art depicting Boston’s iconic locations and history has been unveiled at Boston Library.

The wall hanging, sited above the computer section, has been put together over the past year by the Thursday Crafters, who meet on Thursday mornings from 10am-12noon.

The group use recycled fabrics and yarns, and a variety of crafting techniques such as applique, embroidery and stump work to create the three metre wide by one metre high piece.

It includes iconic landmarks such as The Stump, Fydell House and the town rivers, as well as references to the area’s agricultural heritage and links to other countries such as America.

Unveiling the work, Coun Rush said: “It’s fantastic. It sort of depicts a life in Boston that we all know exists all the time.”

Group member Annie Outram said the group enjoyed putting the piece together, but said it was challenging at times.

Alison Wade, Boston Library Manager, told The Standard the idea came from a member of staff whose mother worked in a library in Northamptonshire where a similar decorative work was on display. They had helped lead the group in creating this piece.

She said: “It’s absolutely amazing. When they first started it was a huge expanse with a couple of buildings and then every couple of weeks it’s grown, it’s been incredible to watch.”

The wall hanging will be on display at Boston Library until the end of December.

Anyone interested in joining the Thursday Crafters is welcome to attend on Thursday mornings 10am-12pm.

For more details call 01522 782010, or visit the library.