The White Hart Hotel, in Boston, is holding a music festival this Sunday, May 28 from 4pm to 10pm.

Local musical talent will perform on the pub’s new lawn including Fusion, Bethany Ibbotson and Matty Haynes. There will also be performances from jazz quartets and theatre academies.

The bar will be open and there will be a Pimms bar outside, with a barbecue.

It is free entry.