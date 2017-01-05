Enjoy a post New Year stroll in 2017

RSPB Frampton Marsh is holding its first Winter Wildlife Wander of the year.

On Sunday, January 8, adults and children are invited to go for a gentle stroll and see the superb wildlife.

A volunteer guide will point out key features on the walk.

The walk is from 1pm to 3pm and costs £4 for adults and half price for children.

Booking for the winter wander is essential. To secure your place, call 01205 724678.

There are strictly no dogs allowed on the walk, and for more details, search RSPB Frampton Marsh.