Epic fundraiser gets underway

An epic 297-mile adventure in aid of cancer support began in Boston on Saturday.

The effort will see a party of fundraisers walking the Macmillan Way footpath between Boston and Dorset to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

More than 200 people will be joining in a leg of the walk, which will be held over 23 days. Together, they hope to raise £108,000. enough to fund two new Macmillan nurses.

The event is being organised by South West law firm BPE Solicitors and spearheaded by partner Rob Bryan, of Oxfordshire, who lost his mum to cancer.

Rob said: “Macmillan nurses made a profound difference to the way my mum and family experienced cancer. Their gentle reassurance and compassion made an incredibly tough journey that bit more manageable.

“But the costs associated with employing and training new nurses are considerable. I hope that by raising the £108,000 needed to fund two new positions, we would make a huge positive difference to a family like mine.”

To donate, visit www.macmillanwalk.uk