Ewe will not want to miss woollen display

Woollen models of six iconic Lincolnshire churches, including The Stump, in Boston, have been bought together for the first time.

St Botolph’s Church is one of six churches in Lincolnshire which have been recreated in wool as part of an arts project.

Woolly Spires is a Lincolnshire-wide project managed by artsNK, North Kesteven District Council’s arts outreach programme.

artsNK have been working with community groups in Lincolnshire since 2009 to help them make woollen models of churches in their area.

The women who knitted The Stump are Sarah Carr, Carole Evans, Sue Culley, Jean Fox, Colleen Etherington, Christine Harley, Margaret Brewster, Jane Lawrence, Joan Coulson, Brenda Owen, Lisa Smith and Cora Appleby.

The exhibition of woollen churches is at Lincoln Cathedral until Wednesday, August 30, and includes versions of churches in Spalding, Louth, Sleaford, Grantham and Stow.

Woolly Spires takes its inspiration from the fact that many of Lincolnshire’s churches were funded by landowners who made their fortune on the back of the Lincoln Longwool, an iconic breed of sheep.

The Rev Alyson Buxton from The Stump said: “We’re delighted to see these wonderful knitted churches on display again. We have always loved having them on display in The Stump and people have enjoyed seeing them.

“They are testament to the ability and creativity of the human imagination.”