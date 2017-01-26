Failed to provide specimen - after two previous drink-drive convictions

A motorist who failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at the police station after a positive roadside breath test, had two previous convictions for driving with excess alcohol, a court has been told.

Aaron Spencer Wiseman, of Sentance Crescent, Kirton, admitted the Christmas Eve offence when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said police saw Wiseman driving his Peugeot 206 car on the A17 near Swineshead at around 10.30pm.

He said he was repeatedly crossing the centre white lines and varying his speed, at times exceeding the speed limit.

He said that Wiseman drove onto a petrol station forecourt but drove straight through and back out onto the road, at which he was stopped.

The 33-year-old gave a positive breath test and was arrested but refused to give a specimen at the police station.

Mr Clare said Wiseman had convictions for driving with excess alcohol in 2007 and 2010.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Wiseman’s refusal at the police station was a ‘poor decision’ but he thought the medication he was on would affect the reading.

On Wednesday, Wiseman was ordered to carry out 20 rehabilitation days and was banned from driving for 47 months.

He was also ordered to pay £185 in fines and costs.