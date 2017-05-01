Fair ‘brings people closer’ says mayor as annual event launches

With the smell of toffee apples and candyfloss filling the air, Boston’s May Fair was officially opened on Saturday.

Mayor of Boston Coun Stephen Woodliffe joined the Rev Alyson Buxton of the Parish of Boston and other dignitaries to officially open the annual attraction.

Official opening of Boston May Fair. Winner of the Golden Pass, Hope Spooner 7 collecting her pass.

Coun Woodliffe said the opening went well and that he had enjoyed most of the rides.

He called the May Fair a ‘success story for Boston’ adding: “The May Fair brings people together, everybody goes out to see the fair including families from all backgrounds.

“It’s a very, very good way to bring people together, everybody enjoying themselves. Its a marvellous community event.”

Golden Ticket winner Hope Spooner, seven, of Boston was also present at the proclomation.

Official opening of Boston May Fair. Mayor and councillors on the dodgehems.

She was presented her ticket, which allows her to use it to go on all the rides as many times as she likes, by Coun Woodliffe.

The competition was organised by Boston Borough Council in partnership with the Derby, Notts, Mid and South Lincs Section of the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain.

Boston May Fair runs until Saturday and is open from 11am to 11pm everyday.

A Boston Borough Council spokesman said the fair is rated as being in the top five street fairs in the country.

Official opening of Boston May Fair. Asabel Swinney 8 of Boston.

Families of showmen have been coming to Boston for generations, occupying the same pitches with their rides and stalls.

Official opening of Boston May Fair.