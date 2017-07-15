Family cross globe as George turns 100

Family members travelled from the other side of the world to help a Boston man celebrate his 100th birthday.

George lives at Ralphland Care Home, in Ralphs Lane.

His daughter Gillian Dennis said: “We admire him greatly. It is remarkable that he has lived to 100.”

George was born in Edlington, near Horncastle, where he also attended school.

He would go to work as a delivery boy for the Lincoln Co-Op, using a horse and cart to deliver goods.

He then served as an infantry instructor in the Lincolnshire regiment during the Second World War.

Gillian told The Standard that George was a keen artist, and would paint pictures of German aircraft to help soldiers identify them.

He married Gwendoline Major, from Mareham-le-Fen, in 1941, and they lived in Lincoln until the war ended.

He then moved to Wyberton with his brother Charles to work as a farmhand and a roundsman.

Later on, the couple had two children, Gillian and Robert.

The family then moved to Kirton, where they opened a hairdressers.

The couple enjoyed gardening, dancing, photography and wine making.

They also visited New Zealand six times to see family.

Gwendoline sadly died in 1998.

On the secret to long life, George’s daughter Gillian puts it down to ‘exercise, a healthy diet, and not smoking or drinking excessively’.