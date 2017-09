A fashion show is to be held to help raise funds for the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial project.

The event will take place at Baytree Garden Centre, near Spalding, on Wednesday, October 18, from 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at £4 and are available from 01205 367892.

The memorial, a space for those affected by road deaths in the county, is currently being built in Westgate Woods, Wyberton.