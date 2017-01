Motorists in Boston have been facing disruption this morning due to a faulty set of temporary traffic lights.

The three-way lights at the junction of Woodville Road and Revesby Avenue have been stuck on red, leading to lengthy queues.

Commenting a short while ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said its Highways team were aware of the issue and had contacted National Grid, which is carrying out the work at the junction, and repairs were expected within the next two hours.